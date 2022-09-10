Never Forget: Washington & Oregon 9/11 Memorials You Must Visit

In remembering 9/11 this weekend, there are multiple memorials in both Oregon and Washington State that are worth the short drive. Most of these memorials have actual pieces from the World Trade Center or the Pentagon.

9/11 World Trade Center Memorial Monument - Kennewick, Wa (website) Described on their website "The complex is home to a 30 foot 6,000 pound steel column recovered from the World Trade Center Twin Towers. Many community businesses and individuals played a role in getting the piece to Kennewick and helping to build the site where the column currently sits. Kennewick was one of only a few communities in the entire United States to receive a piece of the towers. We feel honored to have a piece of American history and we invite you to come see the 9/11 World Trade Center Memorial located inside the complex." Located at Southridge Sports and Events Complex 2901 Southridge Boulevard Kennewick, Wa 99338 Phone: 509-585-5182

Kitsap 9/11 Memorial Bremerton, WA (website) Described on their website "At the center of the memorial are the two steel beams that had plummeted to the ground in the crashing and crumbling of the twin towers. They are aligned north and south, and positioned in relation to each other in the same way the north and south towers were to one another. When viewed from the east or the west, they lean inward, form an arch, and remind us of Ground Zero. But when viewed from the north or the south, they are straight and erect as they were before 9-11." Located at 1300 Highland Avenue Bremerton, WA 98337

South King Fire and Rescue 9/11 Memorial - Federal Way, WA (website) Described on their website "South King Fire Station 64 in Federal Way is home to a very special 9/11 memorial. Composed of artifacts from all three 9/11 attack sites, this statue represents the events at the Twin Towers, Pentagon, and Shanksville, Pennsylvania." Located at 3700 South 320th Street Federal Way, WA 98003

Canby Fire 9/11 Memorial - Canby, OR (website) Described on their website "In 2011 retired Division Chief Troy Buzalsky thought Canby needed a place to pay tribute to the people that were lost on 9-11-2001. With the help of the community the memorial was started. From flowers that the community places on it, to a future interpretive path from the parking lot we will always strive to make it better so we will never forget 9/11." Another description says "The base is shaped like a 10-foot Pentagon, where terrorists purposely crash-landed a hijacked airliner. Two nine-foot basalt columns emerge from the base to represent the New York World Trade Center's Twin Towers, which were destroyed by two other hijacked airliners. At the base of the basalt columns sits a granite American flag with 40 stars circling the number "93" to remember the 40 passengers of Flight 93, which crashed in Pennsylvania after passengers overpowered hijackers who had commandeered the plane." Located at 221 S Pine Street, Canby, OR

