National Weather Service: Snow in Washington Mountains All April

This warning of snow isn't just for this week but for the entire month of April.

Get our free mobile app

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

National Weather Service Warns of Washington Mountain Passes in April

Spring has definitely hit the lowlands of Washington State, but do not get blinded by the sunshine if you are planning to drive over any of the passes over the next month. The National Weather Service has announced their long-term forecast for weather in the mountain passes and it looks like mostly snow. They warn to expect mountain pass snow at ALL TIMES during the week, especially during the evening and morning hours. Snow cover could melt during the day making for easier travel if you have to venture over during the month of April. The lowlands of Washington State should experience higher than average temperatures, but that will not translate to the upper elevations for any of Washington's mountain passes.

Washington State patrol Remembers Troopers Lost in March