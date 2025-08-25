Nails Spread Intentionally on Highway Stopped Traffic Sunday Morning

If you were driving westbound on SR-16 near Union Ave Sunday morning (August 24th, 2025), you might’ve thought you were caught in the filming of a movie scene

A large number of nails were intentionally scattered across multiple lanes of SR-16, creating an unexpected and hazardous road hazard for commuters.

The spill was not caused by a construction accident or a freak spill, according to Trooper John Dattilo of the Washington State Patrol; this mess was caused intentionally.

Why Were Thousands of Nails Spread Over SR-16 on Sunday Morning

A pedestrian somehow ran onto SR-16 westbound and threw nails across several lanes of traffic. This bizarre and reckless behavior began around 7:55 AM just west of S Union Ave. Once traffic encountered the nails, cars stopped, causing backups in the area.

The off-ramp and right lane had to be blocked off for safety, while the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) quickly used a sweeper truck to begin the long cleanup process. Crew members with brooms or on their hands and knees with gloves cleared the rest.

Suspect in Custody for Malicious Mischief

Law enforcement acted fast, and the pedestrian responsible was found and taken into custody shortly after. Trooper Dattilo with the Washington State Patrol confirmed the suspect will be booked for Malicious Mischief in the First Degree.

There were some concerns from locals that nails might’ve made it onto Union Ave under the highway. A Twitter user asked directly, and Trooper Dattilo responded, clarifying that the nails were not thrown onto the overpass, and it was unlikely any ended up below.

