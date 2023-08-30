13 Supposedly Mythical Cryptids Lurking in Washington & Oregon

Some of these creatures you know, but have you heard of all 13 that are found here?

The Northwest's Mythical Cryptids

There is a lot of open space and wilderness in the northwest, and that is part of the reason why there are so many different stories of mythical creatures. The states of Washington & Oregon are supposedly home to some of the most diverse set of cryptids located anywhere in the world. Some of these mythical beasts you have heard of, but most you probably haven't. How many of these 13 mythical cryptids have you heard about or maybe even seen for yourself?

13 Mythical Cryptids Found in Washington & Oregon