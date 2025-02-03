Multiple Chances for Tri-Cities First Snow of 2025 This Week

After a few near-misses, it finally looks like Tri-Cities will have several chances to see the first snow stick to the ground.

Winter Weather & Snowfall Finally Hits Tri-Cities This Week

The winter chill will settle in over the Tri-Cities tonight with a mix of snow, rain, and cloudy skies. Temperatures will hover in the mid-30s, with a few chances for real snow accumulation, which is the first chance this winter.

Today, cloudy skies and a high near 38°F with a gentle north wind of 7 mph. Tonight, things could get a bit more interesting with a chance of rain and snow before 1 a.m. with a light dusting or less than half an inch expected. Snow is expected to slow down after 4 a.m. and temperatures will dip to a chilly 27°F which will make roads icy for the morning commute.

Tuesday, Tri-Cities will see a slight chance of snow before 7 a.m., but after that, rain and snow mix becomes more likely as the morning progresses. Expect partly sunny skies with a high of 36°F and light winds from the north at 8 mph. There is another chance for snow Tuesday night and a 30% chance before 10 p.m. with temperatures near 22°F and a northwest breeze around 9 mph.

Wednesday will be much nicer with partly sunny skies a high near 36°F and a break from the snow. Nightfall will bring another cold front and temperatures will drop to 21°F, even with mostly cloudy skies.

Thursday could bring another shot at snow, with a 20% chance of snow showers. Daytime temperatures will struggle to climb past 34°F with mostly cloudy skies. The chance of snow increases again Thursday night with a 40% chance and a low of 25°F.

Friday brings a 40% chance of snow in the morning, slowing down after 10 a.m. Expect mostly cloudy skies throughout the day and highs near 36°F. Friday night, temperatures will dip to a chilly 26°F and clear skies.

Saturday brings sunny skies and temperatures in the high 30s, but do not get too comfortable with a slight chance of snow on Saturday night.

Sunday wraps up the week with a 30% chance of snow, partly sunny skies, and highs near 37°F.

While our first snow might not bring feet of white stuff to the Tri-Cities, winter's presence will be felt. Be prepared for changing conditions, especially if you are traveling in the early mornings or late evenings.

NOAA Forecast: TodayCloudy, with a high near 33. Northeast wind 6 to 8 mph.

TonightA 40 percent chance of snow, mainly between midnight and 5am. Cloudy, with a low around 16. Northeast wind around 9 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

TuesdayA 30 percent chance of snow after 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25. Northeast wind around 8 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tuesday NightA 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph.

WednesdayA 20 percent chance of snow before 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 27. Calm wind.

Wednesday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 13.

ThursdayA 20 percent chance of snow after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 30.

Thursday NightA 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17.

FridayA 40 percent chance of snow, mainly before 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31.

Friday NightA 20 percent chance of snow before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.

SaturdayA 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33.

Saturday NightA 10 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.

SundayA 30 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32.