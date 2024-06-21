Multi-Vehicle Crash Snarls I-5 Traffic: Cleanup Underway

If you are heading southbound on I-5 today near SR-516, you need to know this!

Congestion on Washington I-5 Southbound: Multi-Vehicle Crash

A major collision on southbound Interstate 5 near State Route 516 has caused significant traffic disruptions today, June 21, 2024. Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) tweeted about the incident at 1:30 PM, confirming no injuries but warning of long delays due to cleanup efforts. Two southbound lanes are currently blocked as authorities work to clear the wreckage. Right now details of the crash are limited, but there is some information we can gather from the crash photos.

The scene, captured in startling images shared on social media by the Washington State Patrol, shows the aftermath of a chaotic scene involving multiple vehicles. One picture shows a heavily damaged aqua sports car, its top completely crumpled from the impact and one tire hanging off. Another shows a garbage truck overturned and sprawled across the median divide, with visible skid marks tracing its path of destruction through the road's cement divide. The third image shows where the garbage truck breached the divide, leaving a trail of debris and concrete rubble strewn across the roadway.

Details of the Crash are Limited at This Time

Details remain sparse, but a witness who passed the scene provided additional insight into the magnitude of the incident. According to the witness, who commented on Trooper Johnson's post, multiple vehicles were involved in the crash sequence. "Hubs just drove past this," the witness said, saying they witnessed an F450 pickup truck significantly damaged after colliding with a gas truck, but neither was pictured. The witness further described a scene involving a garbage truck, a semi-truck, and a passenger vehicle reduced to wreckage.

The collision prompted a fast response from emergency services, with crews working to clear the damage and assess any potential environmental hazards from possible spillage. Traffic management teams from the Washington State Patrol were on-site to divert vehicles and help control congestion caused by the incident. As authorities continue their investigation into the cause of the crash, commuters are advised to avoid the area if possible and seek alternative routes. Updates on the cleanup progress or further impacts on traffic flow will be provided as they become available. For now, drivers navigating through this stretch of southbound I-5 near SR 516 should exercise patience and caution, given the ongoing cleanup operations and the residual impact on traffic.