Multi-Car Crash Involving Semi in Richland Raises Safety Concerns

Semi-Truck Involved in Multi-Car Collision on I-182

A significant collision involving a semi-truck and two cars occurred early this morning on westbound I-182 near the I-82 junction. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), the accident occurred between the Queensgate exits and Dallas Road, prompting a swift response and blocking traffic for over a mile.

Trooper C. Thorson reported that the crash resulted in injuries, although details about the extent of those injuries have not yet been released. The collision blocked the roadway for approximately one hour, causing significant traffic delays and backups. One lane was reopened, helping to facilitate the flow of vehicles, while tow trucks were on site to assist with clearing the wreckage.

"Traffic alert in Richland: WSP is at the scene of a two-car, one semi, injury collision… W/B I-182 near I-82. The roadway was blocked for approximately one hour but one lane is now open. Tow trucks have been called.-Trooper C. Thorson"

The incident highlights ongoing concerns about the safety of this stretch of highway. A comment on WSP's traffic alert post emphasized the need for better enforcement regarding the operation of semi-trucks in the area. The commenter noted, “Need to enforce semi trucks staying on the right side of the road in this area…too often, semis are cutting off traffic here, to go 25mph up the hill.”

As the investigation into the collision continues, authorities urge drivers to remain cautious and aware of their surroundings, especially in areas with high traffic from large vehicles. Further updates are expected as the situation develops.