Mudslide Closes SR-20 in Washington’s North Cascades

Heavy rainfall has triggered a mudslide on State Route 20, causing significant travel disruptions for a while.

Mudslide Closes Section of SR 20 in Washington's North Cascades

A mudslide caused by recent heavy rainfall has led to the closure of approximately 100 feet of State Route 20 in the North Cascades, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). The slide occurred yesterday (August 12, 2024), and has blocked the roadway between mileposts 148 and 157. WSDOT East reported that the cleanup process is expected to take at least two days, with conditions being reassessed tomorrow Wednesday, August 14.

The mudslide is situated within the Easy Fire closure zone, which luckily limits the immediate impact on surrounding areas. Despite the road closure, popular trailheads and recreational spots remain accessible. The Rainy Pass picnic area and the Heather/Maple Pass trailhead at milepost 157 are still open to visitors. These areas provide access to several hiking trails, including the challenging Lake Ann/Maple Pass Loop Trail #740 and the easier, fully accessible Rainy Lake Trail #310.

The Lake Ann/Maple Pass Loop Trail #740, known for its spectacular views and vibrant wildflowers, begins in a heavily wooded area and includes a demanding hike to Maple Pass. The trail offers unique panoramic views of the surrounding mountain peaks and alpine lakes. Hikers can enjoy the vibrant colors of fall foliage and stunning vistas from the ridge top. However, conditions on the trail can be challenging, especially beyond Heather Pass, with steep inclines and lingering snow in some sections.

