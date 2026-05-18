A Critically Injured Hiker Was Rescued from Haystack Rock in Hail and Snow Saturday

A critically injured hiker was rescued off the top of Mt. Si this weekend by a rescue crew assisted by a helicopter in blowing snow and hail.

The video released by Eastside Fire and Rescue with the story says everything that words cannot fully capture.

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The helicopter is shown hovering over steep grey peaks, with snow swirling in every direction, and a rescuer and a critically injured hiker being winched up into the aircraft on a cable. People on the ground below cheer when the hiker clears the door and disappears inside.

That 40-second video is the ending of hours of dangerous, coordinated work in the snowy and slick, desolate part of the Washington mountain peaks.

Critically Injured Hiker Rescue was Complicated

A hiker fell on Haystack Rock on Mt. Si on Saturday afternoon, one of the most exposed and technical sections. This specific hike is one of the most popular in the entire Seattle area.

By the time the call went out, the weather had turned ugly with hail and snow at elevation, in steep and unforgiving terrain. The critically injured person needed to get out fast.

There was a massive multi-agency response, with Eastside Fire and Rescue, Bellevue Fire Department Medics, Seattle Mountain Rescue, King County Search and Rescue, and King County Sheriff's Office Guardian One helicopter all working together to pull this off.

The video shows what looks like five members of the ground rescue team who hiked into the site on foot, reaching the injured hiker before the helicopter could complete the extraction.

You can hear them cheer when Guardian One lifts off.

The Weather Can Turn Fast Up There

Mt. Si is deceiving and dangerous if you are not careful. It is accessible enough that thousands of people hike it every year, including many who underestimate what the upper section and Haystack Rock demand, especially in May when summit conditions can shift from sunshine to hail and snow in minutes.

Eastside Fire and Rescue said it is plainly warning people to be prepared for inclement weather when hiking in this region.

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Wear layers, have appropriate rain gear, and check the forecast for the summit elevation specifically, not just the trailhead.

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