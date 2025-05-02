Mt. Rainier Scenic Railroad’s Largest Bridge Lost to “Human-Caused” Fire

Mt. Rainier Scenic Railroad Bridge Destroyed by Fire Amid Ownership Celebration

In a heartbreaking turn of events, a historic wooden trestle bridge on the Mt. Rainier Scenic Railroad caught fire Wednesday evening, April 30, and by Thursday afternoon was on the verge of total collapse. The fire was reported around 6:40 p.m., while railroad staff were celebrating the finalization of the nonprofit Western Forest Industries Museum’s purchase of the railroad from its former corporate owner.

Massive Fire Destroys Historic Mt. Rainier Scenic Railroad Bridge

The 28-span bridge was located between Mineral and Morton and was a vital link for planned freight and passenger rail lines in the area. Because of its remote location, it took railroad and fire crews over an hour just to reach the site around 9 p.m., and they found it completely engulfed in flames. By Thursday, large bridge sections had already collapsed, and fire crews still worked to extinguish the fire.

“This was our largest bridge,” said Behan Maher, CEO of the nonprofit that now owns the railroad. “It carried more than trains. It carried our financial future and our connection to the communities we serve.”

Rail Line’s Largest Bridge Lost Hours After Ownership Transfer

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, though both railroad officials and fire investigators confirmed it was “human-caused.” The railroad says it was caused by either arson or reckless burning, and pointed out security concerns from December when a person was caught attempting to damage equipment on the property.

Although the bridge was part of a track section still under restoration, the loss is a huge setback for the nonprofit organization. Despite the disaster, Mt. Rainier Scenic Railroad excursions will continue on other parts of the track.

The nonprofit is now asking for public support through a GoFundMe campaign to help cover insurance deductibles, fire investigation costs, and recovery planning. As of Thursday afternoon, more than $19,000 had been raised toward a $45,000 goal.

