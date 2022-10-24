See Halloween Movie so Terrifying Its Not Shown in Tri-Cities

There is a Halloween scary movie that is so graphic and scary people are passing out and vomiting when they watch it. It is so shocking that you cannot even watch it in Tri-Cities or Yakima. You have to travel to Spokane or Seattle to find a showing.

What is the Shocking Movie so Hard to Watch in Washington State?

Not only is it difficult for anyone to sit through the whole movie, but it is just as hard to find a showing to see it. The movie is called "Terrifier 2" and the summary of the movie on Fandango says "After being resurrected by a sinister entity, Art the Clown returns to the timid town of Miles County where he begins to target a teenage girl and her younger brother on Halloween."

Why is This Movie so Bad?

This movie is so graphic that even early reports said people could not finish the movie because they were passing out and vomiting violently after seeing scenes. One user on IMDB loved the movie and said "Utter insanity. An absolute freak show, in the best possible way. It's dark. It's hilarious. It's cruel. It's like the first one but twice as drunk and dealing with paranoid schizophrenia and a crack habit. I mean that as a compliment." Another described a less fun experience, "I just left the theater. This movie was utter insanity."

Where Can I See Terrifier 2 in Washington State?

As of today, there are a few places you can travel to go see Terrifier 2. Spokane still has 1 showing at the AMC River Park Square theater. There are multiple showings near Seattle, you can see all your options here. Before you go make sure you know what you are getting in for, the rumors about the movie are true. Your last option is to wait for home video, no announcement when that will be yet. Have fun, I am not going to go see it. That stuff is not for me, but you go ahead.