Get Excited About These Movie Stars Coming to Washington This June

Do you love TV shows like The Mandalorian, Saved by the Bell, and Charmed, or movies like Star Wars, Indiana Jones, Mulan, or Hook? Then you should be getting excited if you live in Washington State.

What is Bringing Celebrities to Washington State this June?

Another Comic Con is coming to Washington State this June called Summer Con.

Summer Con happens for 3 days every June in Puyallup, Washington at the Washington State Fair and Events Center.

Summer Con features celebrities, an all-star comic book creator lineup, vendors and artists, interactive exhibits, gaming, video games, LEGO, comic, and toy displays, cosplay, and activities for the whole family.

When is the Washington State 2023 Summer Con?

The event is 3 days from June 23rd to the 25th with multiple different ticket packages available at the end of February.

You can buy, single, 3-day, family Sunday, or VIP passes to meet your family's needs.

The Sunday family pack includes admission for up to 2 Adults and up to 3 Children to the Washington State Summer Con on Sunday, June 25, 2023, from 10 am – 5 pm for $85.

Celebrities Planned for Summer Con 2023

Not all the celebrity guests have even been announced yet, but already stars from The Mandalorian, Saved by the Bell, Charmed, Star Wars, Indiana Jones, Mulan, and Hook are all confirmed.

Most celebrities will have meet & greet, autograph, or VIP opportunities for sale with details on the event's website.

Who am I excited to meet at Summer Con? I guess the better question would be, who would YOU be excited to see at Summer Con?

Saved by the Bell Stars Coming to Summer Con

Any woman that grew up around my time was addicted to Saved by the Bell.

Zach and A.C. posters were inside "almost" every teenage girl's locker and they will be in person this year at Summer Con.

Mark-Paul Gosselaar (Zack Morris) and Mario Lopez (A.C. Slater) will take the stage again together this June.

Both men are scheduled to appear from June 23rd to June 25th at Summer Con.

The Mandalorian & Mulan Star at Summer Con

Honestly, there are a bunch of different TV shows and movies that you could name to tease the next celebrity on the list.

She plays the assassin Fennec Shand for 3 different Star Wars series, she was the title voice for Mulan and was on Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

She was also named in People magazine’s list of the 50 most beautiful people.

If you didn't know already, her name is Ming-Na Wen and she will be at Summer Con only on Saturday, June 24th.

Stars from Charmed at Summer Con in Puyallup Washington

There are two stars at the 2023 Summer Con that my wife would freak out over because she was a big fan of Charmed.

Two members of the main Charmed cast will be visiting Summer Con this year, both Holly Marie Combs and Rose McGowan.

The event website says they will be together from the 23rd to the 25th.

Many More Celebrities to Still be Announced

There is a large list of celebrities already announced on their website, with still more to come!

Some of the other names on the list so far include Julian Glover & Dennis Lawson (Star Wars), Dante Basco (Hook), and Johnny Yong Bosch (Power Rangers).

There is also a long list of voice actors, comic artists, and more on the entertainment section of the Summer Con website.

You can find out more about the event, its history, and ticket information on the main Summer Con website by clicking here.