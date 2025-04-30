Motorcyclist’s Social Media Bragging Leads to Washington State Patrol Arrest

A Blaine motorcyclist's social media post bragging about evading police leads to arrest and multiple charges, including reckless driving and hit-and-run.

Motorcyclist’s Social Media Brag Leads to Arrest for Eluding Police and Hit-and-Run

A Blaine motorcyclist’s bragging online about evading law enforcement backfired after his arrest and the seizure of the motorcycle driven in the incident. The Washington State Patrol (WSP) reported that the rider had previously run from and eluded troopers during a high-speed chase back in March. The rider bragged on social media about the escape, which was discovered during a routine investigation. That post linked the rider to the earlier crime.

Online Bragging Results in Real-World Legal Consequences

Trooper Kelsey Harding shared the arrest on X (formerly Twitter), showing how important social media can be in modern law enforcement investigations. Investigators also uncovered evidence of additional crimes, including reckless driving and a hit-and-run related to a road rage incident in January.

Washington State Law Enforcement Uses Social Media Often

The investigation is just another example of the importance of investigating digital footprints in criminal investigations. Whatcom County law enforcement agencies will continue to monitor social media platforms for evidence of illegal activities. Remember that online bragging can lead to real-world consequences.

The motorcyclist now faces multiple charges, including attempting to elude a police vehicle, reckless driving, and hit-and-run.