Washington State Patrol Catch Motorcycle Stunt Rider by Opening Patrol Vehicle Door

Late at night on southbound SR-167 near South 212th Street, a motorcycle stunt show quickly turned into a serious run-in with the LAW.

Now, that motorcycle rider is facing a long list of serious charges after being caught by an open door.

Speeding, Stunts, and a Red Light, but Caught with an Open Door

Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson reported that the motorcycle was first spotted speeding and performing stunts on the highway early this morning after 2 am. A trooper found the bike at a red light, but instead of complying, the rider tried to flee.

The rider accelerated and attempted to bolt, but the escape came to an abrupt end when the motorcycle collided with the open door of the patrol car. The rider was laid out on the pavement, and the pursuit ended before it really began. The motorcycle will be impounded for 30 days.

Washington Motorcycle Stunt Rider Faces Multiple Charges

The rider didn’t give up right away. After the crash, he attempted to flee on foot. Troopers caught up with him shortly after, placing him under arrest. He was booked into King County Jail on multiple charges, including:

Felony Malicious Mischief (for damage to the patrol vehicle)

Reckless Driving

Driving with a Suspended License

Hit and Run

This is a reminder that reckless behavior on the road has real consequences. This time, no one was seriously injured, but next time the rider might not be so lucky.

