161 MPH Motorcycle Chase on I-5 Ends with Rider Arrest in Federal Way

Washington State Patrol trooper Rick Johnson reported that a motorcycle was spotted flying northbound near Federal Way at a jaw-dropping 161 miles per hour last night.

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The wild evening chase on Interstate 5 had a little bit of everything: extreme speed, a failed getaway, and help from “Smokey” the sky.

161 MPH Motorcycle Rider was Tracked from the Sky and Arrested

The rider did not just get clocked by a trooper on the ground, but he was also being watched by “Smokey,” the patrol’s aircraft from above.

When a trooper tried to pull the motorcycle over, the rider took off instead. But the aircraft was overhead, so there wasn’t much chance of the bike getting away and disappearing. Smokey tracked the bike as it moved up toward SeaTac and eventually back toward Federal Way, with the rider seemingly unaware.

Rider Hid in Ditch While “Smokey” Watches from Above

After looping back, the rider reportedly tried to ditch the bike and hide, hoping to avoid capture. That plan did not work very well with “Smokey,” seeing everything from above.

Troopers on the ground were led straight to the rider’s location. He was taken into custody and arrested for eluding law enforcement. The motorcycle was also impounded.

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