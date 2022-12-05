Can You Afford the Most Expensive House for Sale in Washington?

The most expensive home for sale right now in Washington State is crazy cool. Even if you don't think you can afford to buy it, I bet you are curious to see it inside.

The Most Expensive House in Washington State

I looked around at a bunch of different real estate websites, and they all had this one estate as the most expensive that you could buy today in Washington State. Well, you could buy it today if you're a HUGE BALLER with literally tons of cash.

Where is the Most Expensive Home for Sale in Washington State?

The listing just says Hunts Point in Seattle but does not give the exact address. I did figure out the exact address with Google Maps and I will post it at the bottom if you're curious. Technically this is not just one big house, but four structures in total on the estate with 17,000 square feet of living space.

See Inside the Most Expensive Home for Sale in Washington State

Living in this house would be a dream until you had to clean the whole thing. I guess if you can afford to buy this place, you can afford to have someone else clean it right? Explore just how cool this unique but expensive house is, and then at the bottom see exactly how much it would cost you to buy it yourself!

How Much is the Most Expensive House in Washington State?

I hope you have deep pockets because if you want to buy this estate, it will cost you $85 million! Honestly, I was gonna guess more like $30 million which is the price of the next most expensive estate in Washington but I am no expert. Check out the full listing with contact information on Redfin.com if you are interested in buying. One more thing, the full address to this listing is 3858 Hunts Point Rd, Hunts Point, WA 98004. If you buy it, you have to invite me to your housewarming party. I want to explore it in person.

