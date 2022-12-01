See the Most & Least Expensive Homes for Sale in WA State

There is a huge difference between the most expensive and least expensive houses in Washington State. Do you know just how big those differences are?

What is the Cheapest House in Washington State?

For the purpose of this article, I am only including houses with at least 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Mobile homes, trailers, or anything other than an actual house did not qualify. After searching on multiple real estate websites, I think I found the cheapest house in Washington State. Do you feel like moving to Tekoa? I bet you don't even know where that is or how to pronounce it. lol

The Cheapest House in Washington State is Now Only $75,000.00

This little house is a lot cheaper than other actual houses I could find in Washington. It is located right near the Tekoa school and has a big backyard. The town is pronounced Tee-Ko, and is home to only 778 people according to Wikipedia, and is about 45 minutes drive south of Spokane.

What Does the Cheapest Home for Sale in Washington Offer?

The house was built in 1880 and has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, a storage shed, and sits on a 5,000 square foot lot. Check out the gallery below with the address and contact information if your interested in buying. Then keep reading to compare this house to the most expensive house for sale in Washington State.

The Cheapest Little House in Washington State

Want to Buy the Cheapest House for Sale in Washington State?

The address for this house is 137 N Howard St, Tekoa, WA 99033. Find more about this house and contact the seller on redfin.com. Now that you have seen the cheapest and most affordable home in Washington State, what about the most expensive?

What is the Most Expensive House in Washington State?

The most expensive house in Washington State is basically a castle. If you have to ask how much this house is, you probably can not afford it. The asking price is $85 million!

Where is the Most Expensive House in Washington State Located?

The house is on Hunts Point outside of Seattle, but they do not even give the exact address on the listing which I thought was strange. With Google Maps I was able o identify it as 3858 Hunts Point Rd, Hunts Point, WA 98004. Now that you know where it is, what is included for your $85 million bucks? Check out the gallery to learn more about this huge property. Find out the contact information to buy at the bottom, just in case you're a baller.

The Most Expensive Home for Sale in Washington State

Want to Buy the Most Expensive Home in Washington?

Ok, so you have more money than you know what to do with and you want to buy this home? Take your almost 100 million and contact the agent by clicking here!