Two Die in a Pair of Chain Reaction Crashes Near Moses Lake

A hit-and-run ended in a deadly, two-crash incident that took two lives just north of Moses Lake last night, Sunday evening.

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The Washington State Patrol reports that the first call came in around 5:20 p.m. after a driver involved in that crash had fled the scene on SR-17 near milepost 55.

Fleeing Driver of SR-17 Crash Causes Second Deadly Head-On Crash

One driver involved in the first crash tried to get away and fled the scene. Investigators say they then crossed into oncoming traffic and slammed head-on into another vehicle, causing a fatal crash.

Troopers say both the fleeing driver and a passenger in that vehicle died at the scene, while the people in the other car were injured. What began as a hit-and-run became a fatal felony case involving serious injuries and two deaths.

Second Crash Location Added Confusion

Authorities clarified that the fatal crash actually happened on Road 3, just west of Road U, not directly on SR-17, where the first crash happened. That detail matters as investigators piece together the timeline and movements leading up to the second fatal collision.

This case is still under active investigation, and more information is expected in a formal press memo to be released later.

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