Cargo Ship Carrying Over 3,000 Vehicles Sinks Off Alaska Coast After Fire

Earlier this month, off the coast of Alaska, a 600-foot cargo ship carrying more than 3,000 vehicles sank into the Pacific Ocean after a fire broke out.

The ship that sank, called the Morning Midas, was on its way to Mexico when the fire started.

Fire at Sea and a Massive Rescue Operation

On June 3, 2025, the U.S. Coast Guard received a distress alert that a fire had broken out aboard the vessel about 300 miles south of Adak, Alaska. Emergency crews and three nearby "Good Samaritan" ships got to the scene quickly.

All 22 crew members were able to evacuate safely using a lifeboat and were rescued by the Cosco Hellas, one of the responding vessels. No injuries were reported, and all crew members are now safe.

The Morning Midas's Final Moments

After the rescue efforts, the Morning Midas could not be saved, capsized, and sank in international waters about 450 miles southwest of Adak. It came to rest nearly 16,400 feet below the ocean surface, according to reports.

The Morning Midas was transporting 3,048 new vehicles, including 70 fully electric and 681 hybrid models. The exact value hasn't been disclosed, but the cargo is likely worth tens of millions of dollars.

Environmental Concerns and Ongoing Monitoring

Managed by London-based Zodiac Maritime, the Morning Midas was flagged under Liberia and also carried approximately 1,880 metric tons of marine gas oil and very low-sulfur fuel oil.

No pollution has been spotted yet. Zodiac Maritime deployed two salvage tugs equipped with pollution control systems, and a specialized response vessel is on the way to the scene as a precaution. The Coast Guard is closely monitoring the area for any signs of environmental impact.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, and salvage efforts continue.

