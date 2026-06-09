The Mariner Moose Is Officially One of the Most Loved Mascots in MLB

The Mariner Moose claimed sixth on a national ranking of the most loved mascots in MLB, and among Mariners fans, he is not just beloved, he is worshipped.

Pacific Northwest baseball fans already knew this, but now there is data to back it up.

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A survey of 3,000 MLB fans conducted by Bovada Sportsbook ranked all 28 MLB mascots on entertainment value, humor, and fan engagement. The Moose scored a 4.81 out of 10 overall, good enough for sixth in the entire league behind only the Phillie Phanatic, the Oriole Bird, the Pirate Parrot, Wally the Green Monster, and Mr. and Mrs. Met.

Sixth-best mascot in baseball. Not bad for a moose from Seattle.

The Mariner Moose is the 6th Most Loved Mascot in MLB

The overall ranking is impressive, but the Mariners' fan loyalty number is where it gets really interesting. Among all MLB fans nationally, the Mariner Moose's combined entertainment, humor, and engagement score sits at 19.83%. Among Mariners fans, that number jumps to 55.43%.

That kind of loyalty gap tells you everything about what the Moose means to this fan base. Mariners fans ranked fifth among all MLB fanbases for showing the strongest support for their own mascot. Seattle fans do not just like the Mariner Moose, they love him.

Decades of Mischief Well Spent in Seattle Ball Parks

The Mariner Moose has been entertaining Seattle baseball fans for decades with the kind of unpredictable, mischievous energy that makes a great mascot impossible to ignore.

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Whether he is buzzing around the warning track on his ATV, pranking players in the dugout, or firing up the crowd at T-Mobile Park on a big strikeout, he brings something genuine to the game experience.

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