Monster Storm is Lurking Off the Washington & Oregon Coastlines

A powerful storm system is brewing off the northwestern Pacific, and meteorologists are keeping a close eye on its progress.

CIRA Satellite Library CIRA Satellite Library loading...

Pacific Northwest Braces for Powerful Bomb Cyclones and Atmospheric Rivers

As December storms continue to shape the weather across the U.S., the Pacific Northwest is bracing for the potential impacts of a bomb cyclone and several atmospheric rivers, with conditions expected to intensify in the coming days. The series of storms, which will impact Washington, Oregon, and California, has meteorologists on high alert as they bring the possibility of strong winds, heavy rainfall, and potential flooding.

The term "bomb cyclone" refers to a rapidly intensifying storm system, where the pressure drops significantly in a short period, at least 24 millibars in 24 hours. This process leads to stronger winds and more intense weather conditions, and the upcoming storm in the Pacific Northwest is expected to follow this pattern. One of these storms expected to develop this weekend, could exhibit the characteristics of a bomb cyclone, bringing serious weather risks to the region.

Earlier this week, a bomb cyclone struck the East Coast and caused widespread flooding, high winds, and major disruptions, and experts predict that the same pattern could soon affect the West Coast. Meteorologists from AccuWeather have warned that storms are set to hit the Pacific Northwest every two to three days until just before Christmas, following a dry spell in the region. The first storm arrived Wednesday night, with a second, stronger system expected to hit by the weekend.

What makes this situation more dangerous is the simultaneous threat of atmospheric rivers, which are long, narrow bands of concentrated moisture in the atmosphere that can bring heavy rain and snow to the Pacific coast. These atmospheric rivers often feed into bomb cyclones and increase their effects. The current storm approaching Washington state may bring as much as four inches of rain and significant coastal impacts. The influx of moisture could lead to flash flooding, particularly in areas that are already saturated from previous storms in November.

Jonathan Pulley, an amateur weather forecaster in the Pacific Northwest, has been tracking these developments closely, warning that the bomb cyclone near the Aleutian Islands could steer additional systems toward Washington by mid-week. He mentioned that gusty winds and localized strong conditions might affect western Washington and southwestern British Columbia residents as soon as Wednesday, December 20. Larger weather outlets are also echoing similar warnings.

As the weather shifts, residents of the Pacific Northwest are encouraged to stay informed about storm updates and prepare for possible disruptions. They could lead to serious weather impacts in the region, including strong winds, rain, and the potential for flooding. With the holiday season approaching, travelers should also monitor weather conditions to avoid any delays or disruptions caused by these powerful storms lurking just off our coastline.