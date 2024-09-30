Monster Construction Update: Bridge Down, but Girders Postponed

WSDOT cautioned about the challenges of last weekend's Monster Weekend construction, but it appears there’s still more work ahead.

Update on “Monster Weekend” Construction: Bridge Demolition Completed, Girders Delayed

As part of the Washington State Department of Transportation's (WSDOT) “Monster Weekend” construction initiative, significant progress was made in Fife last night with the demolition of the 70th Avenue bridge. A recent social media post from WSDOT Tacoma showcased the extensive work finished, including images and video of a backhoe tearing down the bridge and clearing debris.

Despite the successful demolition, not all planned activities were completed during this major construction weekend. WSDOT reported a crane malfunction that prevented the installation of the bridge girders, which had been scheduled for this weekend. “We didn't set any bridge girders as planned after a crane malfunctioned and couldn't lift its share of monster-sized girders. Girders next weekend!” the agency stated in their update.

The ongoing construction work is part of a larger effort to improve transportation infrastructure across the region. “Monster Weekend,” which runs from September 27 to September 30, was expected to cause significant traffic disruptions, particularly affecting State Route 520, which closed entirely for the weekend to facilitate the installation of permanent pavement and utilities. This closure halted all east-west travel across Lake Washington, impacting thousands of commuters.

In addition to the SR 520 closure, significant work was also taking place on northbound I-405 in Renton and southbound SR 167 in Kent, both of which saw major closures that began on Friday evening. These closures are part of broader projects aimed at helping traffic flow in some of the state’s busiest corridors.

WSDOT has been urging drivers to anticipate delays, consider alternative routes, and stay informed about real-time traffic conditions via their travel map. They expect traffic volumes on detour routes to be heavy, so drivers are advised to plan ahead.

Looking ahead, WSDOT is optimistic about rescheduling the girder installation for next weekend, with plans to continue making big improvements to the area. The completion of the 70th Avenue bridge demolition marks a critical step in this project, setting the stage for the next phases of construction aimed at bolstering the region's transportation infrastructure. As always, WSDOT reminds drivers to remain patient and vigilant during this transformative period.