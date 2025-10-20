Fan Tailgating Tips for Monday Night Football in Seattle

If you’re heading to Lumen Field for Monday night, pregame time will be much different than it is on regular Sunday games.

On Monday night, most of the larger parking lots who normally host big gatherings are quiet on Mondays because those businesses are open and the lots are used. On Sunday, parking is free on the street in places but good luck finding a free spot during the weekday. With all of those spots closed where do you go for the same “tail gating” experience?

Tailgating Options in Seattle for Monday Night Football

For fans looking for that classic tailgate atmosphere, your best bet is directly in front of Touchdown City and Lumen Field. That’s where the small pockets of Monday-night pregame energy gather, with fans grilling, chatting, and gearing up for kickoff. It’s not the sprawling tailgate landscape of a Sunday, but still fun and plenty loud.

Monday night games also bring unique parking challenges compaired to weekend games. Street parking is much more limited, and the later 7 p.m. kickoff doesn’t help with most people trying to find a space around 5 p.m. during evening rush hour.

If you’re planning to drive, it’s smart to arrive earlier than usual or use one of the nearby expensive paid lots to avoid the stress. Walking a few extra blocks might be worth a $100 in parking costs but you will need to wait for traffic to clear or end up circling aimlessly in traffic.

Tips to Save Some Cash Before You Enter Lumen Field

Save some cash by eating at one of the food booths before you enter, and grab a cheap unopened water you can carry inside for a $1. Just those two steps should save you about $15 per person. With fewer tailgates and tighter parking, Monday night games require a little more planning and money. I think the atmosphere inside and outside the stadium makes up for that however as a lontime fan.

If you’re going Monday Night, get there early, and soak in every minute of the experience because the lights, the crowd, and the action on the field are worth the extra headache.

