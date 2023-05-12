Semi Truck Molasses Spill Slows Traffic on I-90

Ever thought to yourself, this traffic is moving as slow as molasses?

I-90 and I-405 Both Slowed by Molasses Spill

If you thought traffic was as slow as molasses yesterday (May 11, 2023) near the I-90 & I-405 interchanges, it was and there was a good reason why. A semi-tanker truck sprung a leak while it was driving down the highway and it was full of molasses. The molasses started spilling onto the highway on I-90 near the I-405 interchange causing the semi-tanker truck to pull over.

Traffic Was Not Largely Affected at First by the Spill

At first, the semi-tanker truck molasses spill was not blocking traffic because when they pulled over, most of the molasses seemed to be running off of the freeway. Traffic was slowing as gawkers looked at the scene but all lanes were still open. However, when Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson posted about the spill, he stated all lanes were open but could be blocked for the cleanup. That is exactly what happened almost 2 hours later.

Molasses Semi-Tanker Truck Spill Closes Lane for Cleanup

Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson posted around 2 hours after the original Twitter post that "The right lane is now blocked so the molasses can be pumped into another truck. Please use caution through the area." For the next 3 hours, traffic was slowed with one lane closed while the molasses was pumped into another semi-tanker truck. After close to 3 hours, the job was finished and Trooper Rick Johnson gave an update that the highway was back to normal.

Now you can actually say that for over 5 hours, traffic really was as slow as molasses on I-90 and I-405.