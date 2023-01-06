Pro Wrestler Trolls Seahawks Fans Mercilessly Before Seattle AEW Show

The Seahawks are hanging on a win and a prayer to make the playoffs and one wrestler rubbed some alcohol in that wound as All Elite Wrestling (AEW) brought the roadshow to Seattle. This hilarious roasting reminds me of a concert I went to in Seattle shortly after their heartbreaking Super Bowl loss to the Patriots. The band is from Massachusetts, so the guitar player went back and forth with the crowd yelling about the Seahawks' woes with maniacal laughter. But back to wrestling.

AEW On TNT At New York Comic Con 2019 Getty Images for WarnerMedia Com loading...

This is certainly top-tier trolling for a newer wrestling league trying to catch some new fans. They may not grab as many Seattle fans as they'd like but you have to respect the commitment to the bit.

New York Jets v Seattle Seahawks Getty Images loading...

The Seahawks currently sit at 8-8 heading into the final week of the regular season where they need to not only win against the Rams but need the Detroit Lions to either beat or tie the Green Bay Packers to get into the playoffs. As for their former quarterback, Russell Wilson, the season is already over.

