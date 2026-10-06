Seattle Seahawks Decide NOT to Sign RB Joe Mixon After Physical

The Seattle Seahawks thought they had found some much-needed help for their banged-up running back room.

Then Joe Mixon took his physical, and everything changed.

The Seahawks have decided not to sign the veteran running back after he failed his physical, ending a deal that was expected to put Mixon on Seattle’s practice squad.

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That is a pretty big turn from where things stood just a day ago.

What Happened to the Seattle Joe Mixon Deal?

Seattle had agreed to bring Mixon aboard, but he still had to pass a medical examination.

He didn't.

Mixon's injury history made the physical particularly important. The two-time Pro Bowl running back missed the entire 2025 season after suffering a serious foot injury while playing for the Houston Texans.

The 30-year-oldhas not played in an NFL game since January 2025.

So while the Seahawks were clearly interested in what Mixon could bring, the medical evaluation ultimately changed the team's plans.

Mixon is now back on the free-agent market.

Seattle Still Needs Running Back Help

The reason the Seahawks went after Mixon hasn't changed.

Seattle's backfield is dealing with some significant injuries.

Jadarian Price is on injured reserve with a chest injury, while Zach Charbonnet has only recently opened his practice window as he works his way back from an ACL injury.

That leaves Emanuel Wilson carrying more of the load right now.

Wilson has played well, including a 120-yard all-purpose performance with two touchdowns against the Chargers. But the Seahawks still need some insurance behind him.

And now, that insurance won't be Joe Mixon.

So What's Next for the Seahawks?

Instead, Seattle signed Robert Henry Jr. off the Washington Commanders' practice squad and put him on the 53-man roster.

The Seahawks confirmed the move today.

Henry is an undrafted rookie out of UTSA, but has not appeared in a regular-season NFL game yet.

He did play in three preseason games for Washington this year, rushing for 105 yards and a touchdown.

Mixon looked like a pretty logical option on paper.

But football isn't played on paper, and Seattle's doctors apparently weren't comfortable enough with what they saw during the physical.

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