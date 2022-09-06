Missing Cat: Help Tri-Cities Kitty Find Her Feline Boyfriend

This poor little girl kitty misses her boyfriend that has not been seen for almost a week, can you help her?

Roberta describes how sad her kitty is in the post comments. "I made this shareable on my main post and no this is not my kitty, this is my kitties old boyfriend whom she really would have nothing to do with but has been looking at him longingly from the window... Alas perhaps no more."

There was another update just a few days ago about the continues search. "Missing cat thought to be last seen on walking stick, Wild canyon area, Horn Rapids Richland WA 99354 two days ago. Very friendly, likes to go in garages, will come if he's called. His name is Mr Tigger... He's basically tabby looking but squawks instead of meows as he might be part Bengal. A sturdy little guy... Please message if you see him! No collar but he is micro chipped. Thank you"

According to the posts, the missing cat has not been found yet. If you see a cat that look like the one in the post and he " squawks instead of meows", contact Roberta Carling from the Facebook post above. His kitty girlfriend misses him terribly!

