If you're a Tri-City Dust Devils fan, Minor League Baseball would like to hear from you.

The organization is asking baseball fans to take a short survey and share their thoughts about the fan experience.

MiLB is working with its partners to understand what fans want and what could make attending games even more enjoyable in the seasons ahead.

Just 10 Minutes to Share Your Thoughts

The survey is expected to take about 10 minutes to complete, a small time commitment for fans who want to have a say in the future of Minor League Baseball.

The feedback will help MiLB and its partners develop programs and experiences designed to excite fans in upcoming seasons.

The survey is being conducted across Minor League Baseball, giving local fans a chance to make their voices heard. Those opinions will help paint a clearer picture of what fans want to see improve.

All Fan Responses Will Remain Anonymous

Minor League Baseball says responses will remain anonymous and that participants will not receive sales pitches now or in the future because they completed the survey.

Ready to weigh in? The survey is available online and takes approximately 10 minutes.

CLICK HERE TO START!

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