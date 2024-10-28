Milk & Gas Spill on I-5: Semi Rollover Disrupts Seattle Traffic

Early Saturday morning, a milk truck rollover resulted in a spill of both milk and gas on southbound Interstate 5 beneath the Seattle Convention Center.

Milk Truck Rollover Causes Major Spill on I-5 Under Seattle Convention Center

A semi-trailer carrying milk for Milky-Way flipped over around 1 am. last Saturday (October 26, 2024), causing an overnight response from the Washington State Patrol and local authorities. According to Trooper Rick Johnson, via X, the crash involved a “milky one semi rollover.” Thankfully, there were no reported injuries Both milk and a small amount of fuel leaked from the truck, leading the Washington State Department of Ecology to respond to the situation to manage the environmental impact according to the Washington State Patrol.

Trooper Rick Johnson with the Washington State Patrol says the cause of the rollover was likely a combination of both the truck's speed and the wet roadway. In the early hours of the morning, rain had made the roads slick and may have played a role in the driver losing control and flipping in the tunnel.

X @wspd2pio

Cleanup efforts took about three hours to clear the spill and restore normal traffic flow to the area. During the cleanup, all lanes on eastbound SR 18 in Covington were blocked, creating unexpected delays or “sour milk” for morning commuters.

Social media reactions to the incident highlighted both humor and concern. One user asked about the frequency of such crashes and said they worry about semi-truck safety on highways. Another user jokingly suggested a “herd of cats” would be a fitting cleanup crew, while a third humorously anticipated a picture of cats assisting with the milk clean-up.

For now, the unexpected dairy disaster is behind us, but it certainly left a lasting impression, whether serious or humorous, on Seattle commuters.