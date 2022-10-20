Look Up Tri-Cities: Tonight See Meteor Shower Caused by Comet

Tonight (October 20, 2022) is one of the best times to see what is expected to be a strong meteor shower. This is not a normal meteor shower, but one that is caused by the earth passing through the tail of a well-known comet. Here is how you see it!

What Meteor Shower is Happening Tonight?

From late tonight until Friday morning is the best time to see the Orionid meteor shower. This event has been going on most of the month but reaches its climax tonight according to the American Meteor Society. The Earth happens to be passing through some debris that are left behind from one of the most famous objects in our solar system.

What Comet is Causing the Orionid Meteor Shower?

You can probably guess that the infamous comet I am talking about is none other than Halley's comet. The Earth is passing through particles left from the tail of the comet as it passed around the sun. Those particles will light up the night sky with a strong meteor shower late tonight through Friday morning.

How Many Meteors Can You See Per Hour?

Up to 20 meteors an hour could be spotted if you watch from 1am until dawn according to the American Meteor Society. They suggest looking at the lower half of the sky to up your chances of seeing them. I would suggest going to bed early and setting an alarm around 2am to catch this rare event in the northwest. There may be one problem, you might not be able to see anything if the skies are cloudy like the forecast is saying. Good luck!

