Metallica Rocks Washington in 2024 with Special Tour

Metallica has been the one band on the top of my bucket list to see for almost 30 years. I keep missing them every time they come on tour near Washington for one reason or another. Now it looks like I can finally cross them off the list because Metallica just announced a new special tour stopping in Seattle that I can't miss.

Metallica Announces New World Tour

Out of the blue this week, Metallica announced a new song with a new album release date and a world tour announcement. The tour announcement got me really excited because they are doing something very special and unique with this tour. What is so special about this Metallica tour?

What is Special About This New Metallica Tour?

The tour is named the M72 World Tour. Every city on the tour has two shows, one on Friday and the second show on Sunday. Each show is completely unique and the shows are sold together as a package. Each night has different opening acts including Five Finger Death Punch, Pantera, Mammoth WVH, and Ice Nine Kills. It is possible to buy only one night but most tickets are being sold as a set.

When is Metallica Brining the M72 World Tour to Washington?

Washington State is lucky enough to get the only northwest show in Seattle at Lumen Field. The concerts are not until August 30 and September 1 of 2024, so you have to wait a while. You can see the full list of concert dates on the official Metallica website by clicking here. DO NOT WAIT to buy your tickets however or you might not be able to go. When are the tickets on sale?

When Are Metallica M72 World Tour Seattle Tickets on Sale?

If you are a member of any Metallica Offical Fan Club you have early access to pre-sale tomorrow (11/30/2022). VIP starts buying tickets at 9 am with 5th members getting to buy also at 11 am local time. Everyone else can buy 2-day tickets this Friday on Ticketmaster.com at 9 am. A few single-day tickets will be sold in January, but for now, only 2-day tickets are going to be available. Get more info about the concert tour on the official Metallica website here. Check out the new Metallica song released this week in the video below.