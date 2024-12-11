Meet Sunflare: WSU Unveils New Apple Variety Released in 2029

Washington State University (WSU) has introduced its newest apple variety, WA 64, under the official brand name Sunflare™.

Washington State University Unveils New Apple

Sunflare is the new name chosen from a WSU contest that garnered over 15,000 entries. WSU apple breeder Kate Evans announced the name yesterday (December 10, 2024) at the Northwest Horticulture Expo in Yakima, Washington.

WSU’s apple breeding program says its main focus is to provide consumers with better apples. A cross between the popular Honeycrisp and Cripps Pink apples (known commercially as Pink Lady®), Sunflare™ has a “tart, juicy, and crunchy” profile but is not expected to hit grocery shelves until 2029.

The name Sunflare™ was chosen after WSU faculty, staff, and public focus groups of apple enthusiasts after reviewing thousands of entry submissions. The university was looking for a distinctive, creative name that would be memorable and resonate with consumers but also reflect Apple's unique characteristics. They feel Sunflare captures all of those criteria.

The name was submitted by Ryan Escarcega, a 49-year-old food service salesperson and chef from Centralia, Washington. He was inspired by the apple’s bright colors and the solar storms that created spectacular northern lights earlier in the year. “I saw a nice relationship between the colors and the name. And the sun has everything to do with the growth of the product,” he explained in an interview with the WSU Insider.

This is the third apple created from WSU's breeding program, after the success of the Cosmic Crisp® apple in 2019. The apple’s pink and yellow bicolored skin, combined with its firm, crunchy texture, makes it ideal for both fresh eating and long-term storage.

The WSU apple breeding program is dedicated to producing high-quality apples with exceptional eating qualities and storage longevity. For Sunflare™, the Honeycrisp traits provide crispness and juiciness, while the Cripps Pink traits contribute to its firmness and flavor retention.

With its bold name and exceptional flavor profile, Sunflare™ is poised to make a big splash in the world of apples when it finally reaches consumers in 2029. Man, we have a long time to wait!