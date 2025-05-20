Master These Memorial Day Weekend & Washington State Ferry Tips & Tricks

If you plan to travel across Puget Sound or one of Washington's many waterways this Memorial Day weekend, you won’t be alone.

Washington State Ferries (WSF) expects more than 300,000 riders from Thursday, May 22, through Monday, May 26, over the Memorial Day weekend. That’s a whole lot of cars, bikes, and walk-ons hopping on board and officially kicking off the ferries' busy summer season. So, how do you keep from getting stuck in line all weekend?

More Sailings Coming to Three Popular Washington Routes

This summer, riders will see increased service on several high-demand routes, like:

Seattle/Bremerton: Back to a two-boat schedule starting Sunday, June 15.

Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth (Triangle Route): A full three-boat schedule returns Monday, June 30.

Port Townsend/Coupeville: A second vessel will sail Fridays through Mondays, beginning July 4 through October 13.

These new expanded service routes are possible thanks to improved staffing. WSF Deputy Secretary Steve Nevey said in a press release that while hiring progress is allowing these additions, it also means there's no dedicated backup vessel if one breaks down. So when mechanical breakdowns happen or a crew member calls out last minute, cancellations will likely happen.

Washington State Holiday Weekend Travel Tips

There are over 2,000 sailings planned over the five-day weekend, so expect there to be bottlenecks causing slowdowns, especially for vehicles. The busiest times to board westbound (onto islands) will be Thursday through Saturday, May 22–24. Eastbound sailings (off islands) will be busiest Saturday through Monday, May 24–26.

Travel as early in the morning as possible or later in the evening to avoid the biggest crowds. Wait times will be long, so pack water, your patience, maybe a good podcast, and a meal.

Use the WSDOT App Like a Pro

Whether you're a seasoned ferry-goer or new to the game, the WSDOT mobile app and WSF website might be your new best friend. I find the app easier personally, but with both, you can easily:

Check real-time vessel locations

View sailing schedules and wait times

Monitor traffic cams near terminals

Get service alerts

Make vehicle reservations (for Anacortes/San Juan Islands and Port Townsend/Coupeville)

Also, Holiday-specific schedules will be in place for several routes. For example:

Seattle/Bainbridge Island: Running on a Saturday schedule

Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth: Two-boat weekend schedule

Be sure to double-check your route’s schedule before heading out.