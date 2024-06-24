Massive Pallet Fire in Pasco, Washington Threatens Structures

This is what we know currently about the very large fire burning in Pasco.

Flames of Fire at Tri-City Pallets in Pasco Were Seen Miles Away

Around 9:45 a.m. this morning, emergency services responded to a devastating fire near Tri-City Pallets located at 335 East B. Circle, right next to Highway 12 in Pasco, Washington. The blaze, described as active and intense, has already consumed thousands of wood pallets, sending flames more than 50 feet into the air. Reports indicate that the fire has now spread to a nearby building, exacerbating the emergency situation.

Pasco Police Department has deployed a drone to monitor the evolving situation from above, providing aerial support to the multiple agencies currently engaged on the ground. Franklin County Fire District 3 Chief Mike Harris confirmed that as of now, no evacuations have been ordered, although the situation remains fluid.

Chief Harris stated they have at least 9 fire engines actively battling the blaze, emphasizing the large coordinated effort underway to contain the sudden inferno. Concerns are high as the wind, blowing at less than 10 miles per hour towards central Pasco, could potentially increase the spread of the flames and smoke.

In addition to the primary fire at Tri-City Pallets, smaller vegetation fires have been reported in the area, including one at Sacajawea Park. Fortunately, firefighters have successfully extinguished the blaze at the park and are actively working to contain other smaller incidents along with the main fire.

You can see from a Google Maps photo above just how many wooden pallets were stacked at the site and have heard estimations of around 40,000. Residents in central Pasco are advised to take precautions due to the smoke drift, especially those sensitive to air quality issues. Authorities urge affected individuals to stay indoors and keep windows closed until further notice or leave the area.

The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time, but investigations will start once the situation is under control. Emergency services continue to urge caution and cooperation from the public in the area as they work to manage this rapidly developing crisis. Please give them room to work and stay out of the area.

For live updates or further instructions, we will update this story as we get them.