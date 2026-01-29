Semi Stuck in Ditch & Leaning on Trees Stops Traffic on US-101

Drivers traveling along US 101 in Mason County experienced long delays yesterday afternoon (Wednesday) after a semi truck crossed the center line and crashed into a ditch around milepost 319.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Katherine Weatherwax reported the crash on X just before 1 p.m., explaining that traffic was alternating directions while crews worked to clear the scene. The partial closure quickly led to backups, with traffic reduced to one lane.

State Patrol Needed Full Closure to Tow Semi

By mid-afternoon, the Washington State Patrol announced US-101 would be fully blocked because tow crews were working on safely recovering the truck and trailer leaning at an angle. While full closures can be frustrating for drivers waiting, closures are usually necessary when large commercial vehicles are involved.

Crashes like this require specialized equipment and extra room to operate, especially on highways like US-101, where shoulder space is minimal. Stopping traffic entirely helps protect troopers, tow operators, and the drivers passing through.

Road Reopens Eventually

The closure turned out to be shorter than many drivers likely expected. Not long after the tow announcement, US-101 was cleared and reopened to traffic. No further issues were reported, and traffic returned to normal later Wednesday afternoon.

