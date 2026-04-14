Police Looking for SR-167 Five-Car Crash Suspect Who Ran from the Scene

Yesterday afternoon, all northbound lanes of SR-167 were completely blocked at South 180th Street, after a five-car injury crash suddenly turned into a manhunt.

Driver Runs Off After Five-Car Crash in Kent

The Washington State Department of Transportation and Washington State Patrol responded to the crash, finding multiple vehicles involved and many people injured. None of the injuries were considered life-threatening, even with the highway speeds and the number of vehicles involved.

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Troopers say the driver believed to have caused the crash did not stick around and fled the scene on foot. As of the latest updates, they have not been found yet.

Investigators are now not only piecing together how the crash happened, but are also actively searching for the person thought to be responsible.

Traffic Nightmare Builds Before Lanes are Reopened

Emergency crews worked the scene, causing traffic on the northbound SR-167 to come to a standstill. Drivers were forced off at South 180th Street for a detour, creating backups and slowdowns all around the area.

Also, crews at first had no estimate for when the roadway would reopen, causing even more frustration for drivers caught in the mess without knowing what to do.

Crews were finally able to clear the scene and reopen all lanes later in the afternoon.

The suspect who fled remains on the loose, and investigators are still working to track them down. If you were in the area and saw anything that might help, authorities would likely want to hear from you.

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