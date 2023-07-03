Man Throws Rocks at Cars on West Seattle Freeway

It was a dangerous situation this last weekend when a man started throwing rocks at cars on I-5 near Seattle.

Driver Reported Windshield Hit with Rock

Last Saturday, July 1st, the Washington State Patrol received a 911 phone call from a person driving on I-5 near the West Seattle Freeway saying that their car windshield was hit by a rock. There was a man throwing rocks from the bushes about 20 feet from the highway. The driver of one of the cars hit by a rock spotted the man in the bushes, stopped, and yelled at the man to stop.

The Victim was Answered with More Rocks Thrown His Way

After one of the victims spotted the man in the bushes and pulled over to tell him to stop, the man in the bushes answered by throwing rocks back at him. That victim was luckily not harmed by the extra rocks thrown in his direction according to police. Soon after Washington State Patrol Troopers arrived at the scene and one of the victims pointed out the location of the man throwing rocks. Then troopers arrested the rock thrower without incident.

45-Year-Old Jerald Grochowski Arrested

The man was arrested at the scene and booked into the King County jail. The man has now been identified as 45-year-old Jerald A. Grochowski and is being held under investigation for Assault 2nd and Malicious Mischief 2nd. Police say currently there is no evidence connecting this man to other rock-throwing incidents in the area that occurred last week. If anyone has information about any of the recent rock-throwing incidents in the Seattle area, please email rick.johnson@wsp.wa.gov.