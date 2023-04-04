See Inside the Secret Couples ‘Love Is Blind’ Seattle Apartments

Ever wonder where the couples in 'Love Is Blind' Season 4 lived in Seattle before they had to face their wedding day? Its location was super secret until now!

credit YouTube Netflix credit YouTube Netflix loading...

Season 4 of 'Love Is Blind' on Netflix was Filmed in Seattle, Washington

Netflix launched the series 'Love Is Blind' back in the fall of 2018, taking a bunch of single adults and seeing if they could fall in love without ever seeing each other.

Now they are on their 4th season, and it is based and filmed mostly in Seattle, Washington. There are multiple secret filming locations they shot during the making of the show last year that you can explore by clicking here, but no location was more secret than the couple's apartments.

credit YouTube Netflix credit YouTube Netflix loading...

The Rules from Netflix 'Love Is Blind'

The show starts with couples meeting in 'pods' where they can only hear each other through a thin translucent sheet. Absolutely no seeing or touching each other while they are dating in the pods which lasts for 10 days.

The singles "date" any person they want and are kept apart until they feel enough of a connection to pick one and get engaged. Once a couple decides to get engaged, they can meet face-to-face, propose, and move in together immediately with cameras in tow.

credit YouTube Netflix credit YouTube Netflix loading...

Secret Filming Locations from 'Love Is Bind'

Everything is kept very secret in the hit Netflix show 'Love Is Blind' season 4 while filming, especially the location where the couples lived.

Now thanks to some super fans, the location has been revealed. You can now explore the apartments through the below picture gallery, where 'Love Is Blind' couples spent most of their time together before their wedding day.

loading...

Secret Couple Apartments Location for 'Love Is Blind'

The apartments are one thing fans have mentioned that are much nicer than in previous seasons. The beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, and 3 level apartments were all located next to each other near the Madison Valley area in Seattle, Washington.

credit Zillow credit Zillow loading...

The apartments were provided by the show producers for the couples to live in before they face their wedding day. The inside is very classy with wood floors and lots of wood accents in the cabinets and doors.

credit Zillow credit Zillow loading...

3 Level Apartment with 3 Separate Decks

The apartments also have beautiful balconies and decks with wonderful views of the city below. Not just one deck, but a private deck on each of the 3 levels of this apartment. Yes, it has 3 private decks!

credit Zillow credit Zillow loading...

1,842 Square Feet and Vaulted Ceilings

These apartments are big, especially for Seattle, with 1,842 square feet of living space. That space feels even bigger with vaulted ceilings throughout the home. Some of the cast members were pretty tall, so the high ceilings came in handy I am sure.

credit Zillow credit Zillow loading...

The living rooms also have a fireplace with a built-in inset shelf for a TV or picture frames. The entire property has large windows including the sliding glass doors leading to the large outdoor patio.

credit Zillow credit Zillow loading...

'Love Is Blined' Couples Bedrooms

There are multiple options for the bedrooms on the show. The top level has vaulted ceilings and a private deck. The view from this room is spectacular both in the day and night.

credit Zillow credit Zillow loading...

The second bedroom looks smaller but still has vaulted ceilings on half of the room and not nearly as many windows.

credit Zillow credit Zillow loading...

The 3rd bedroom on this property was set up as an office in the pictures, but could just as easily become a 3rd bedroom if needed.

credit Zillow credit Zillow loading...

'Love Is Blind' Couple Apartment Bathrooms

The 2.5 bathrooms in this 1,842-square-foot apartment are also very nice. The only pictures in the ad show the master bath with two separate sinks (a married couple must), and a large bathtub and windows lighting up the room.

It looks like the master bathroom is on the top floor so you wouldn't have to worry about peeping toms looking in or closing the windows every time.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Estimated Price and Location of 'Love Is Blind' Apartments

The couple's apartment location has been the biggest secret kept by the show producers, even though the filming was completed last October.

Super fans on Reddit that live in the area figured out the address and released it on the forum. The couples stayed at one of these 3 apartments, but they are not available for sale anymore. The 3 locations are all valued at around $1 million or over $4,000 per month to rent.

credit Zillow credit Zillow loading...

The addresses of the apartments are 209 26th Ave E, Seattle, WA 98112, and the location next to that at 211 26th Ave E, Seattle, WA 98112.

If you look at the picture above, there are 4 different 3-level matching apartments next to each other with the same layout that was used but two are located in the back.

That apartment behind shares the same address but is labeled as A at 211 A 26th Eve E.

loading...

Rent The Exact Property from the Show 'Love Is Blind'

I managed to find the BNB listing for the location used on the show, and it only will cost you $190 per night right now. I bet once the location is released, the price and availability will change but right now it is pretty open.

If you are a big fan of the show, $190 per night for long 5-night stays, or just over $209 for one night. Be aware that there are also cleaning and BNB fees that are added to the final price. I think this is a small price to pay to stay in the exact apartments as the couples from Season 4 of 'Love Is Blind', especially for big fans of the show.

See the original Zillow post by clicking here, or book your weekend or see more information about the property by clicking here.

loading...

