Help These Missing Lost & Found Pets Find Their Tri-Cities Homes

If you are missing a pet or have found one, check this list quickly. These pets were all found or missing this week in the Tri-Cities area.

Missing Pets in the Tri-Cities Area

I have lost dogs I have owned before, and it can be very scary. Once we came home and the back gate swung open after I left it unlocked and they had been out roaming the neighborhood for god knows how long. I eventually found them but the sick feeling I had in my stomach will never go away. Now I own a Husky and I am just waiting for the day when he gets out somehow and I have to do it again.

That is why whenever I see a lost animal or pet, I try to help somehow. The list or pets below are all animals that have gone missing or have been found this last week in the Kennewick, Richland, or Pasco area.

LOST ANIMALS

DOG - BLACK HUSKY MIX

This very sweet black Husky mix went missing around 3 days ago and was last seen near the Columbia Park Apartments in Kennewick. Her name is Luna and her owner misses her very much. If you have seen Luna, please contact her owners by clicking here.

CAT - WHITE & GREY W/STRIPES

This poor kitty has been missing since October of last year and is deeply missed by her family that is not giving up hope. They say this cat has a small piece of skin missing from the top of one of their ears that helps identify them. She is 6 years old and her name is Colby. If you have seen this cat, please contact her owners by clicking here.

DOG - BLACK TERRIER MIX

This dog was lost near Clearwater in Kennewick and their owner is trying to find them. Their name is Apollo and they are very friendly. If you have seen this dog, please contact its owners by clicking here.

FOUND ANIMALS

DOG - WHITE HUSKY

This adorable husky mix was found in Kennewick near Kennewick High School, but she doesn't have a chip to help find the owner. She is all white and is very friendly. For more details click here.

DOG - WHITE YORKIE

This cute little Yorkie was found in Richland running down George Washington Way near the 7/11. They had a collar on but had no identifying tags attached. If this is your dog, find more information by clicking here.

DOGS - HUSKY & BLACK/TAN MIX

These two best friends were found near Lombard Loop Road in Zillah, Washington. They were found around 2 weeks ago in the area and they have no microchips. They are very friendly and are looking for their owners. If these are your dogs, find more information by clicking here.

DOG - LABRADOODLE MIX

This very friendly Labradoodle showed up at a local roofing company in Pasco. Royal Roofing is now trying to find their owner while they take good care of them. If you know this Labradoodle, contact Royal Roofing at 509-547-8475. Find out more information by clicking here.

DOG - BROWN, BLACK, WHITE MIX

This very cute mixed puppy was found near Chelan Drive and was dropped off at the Tri-City Animal Shelter. Contact the shelter if this is your lost puppy, but if they remain unclaimed they will be available for adoption. There was no collar or microchip. Find out more information at the TCAS by clicking here.

DOG - BLACK & WHITE HUSKY MIX

This mixed breed Husky mix was found near Olympia and 10th with a Harley Davidson collar but no tags. He is very friendly and has been dropped off to the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter in Pasco. If this is your missing dog, find out more information at the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter by clicking here.

DOG - BROWN & BLACK MIX

This calm and older dog was found by a person on their way home from Othello to Pasco on back roads wandering. He is not chipped and is very calm and friendly. If this is your dog, find out more information by clicking here.

DOG - YORKIE TAN & GREY

This timid Yorkie was found near Road 100 in Pasco just off Haden. She is older and a little skittish. If this is your dog, find more information by clicking here.

CAT- WHITE SIAMESE MIX

This mostly white Siamese cat with blue eyes was found in North Richland. They are very friendly and miss their family. If this is your cat, find out more information by clicking here.

For more information about missing pets in the Tri-Cities area, try these different missing pet forums. Tri-Cities Wa Animal Lost-n-Found, Lost and found animals,Tri-Cities WA, Missing Pets - Lost & Found Pets Pasco•Kennewick•Richland •Washington•, Lost/Found/Rehome Pets In Tri-Cities, WA

