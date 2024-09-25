Look Closely: Police Seek Suspects in Poo Poo Point Car Break-In

Take a good look and see if you recognize these two men or their stolen getaway car.

Two Suspects Sought in Car Break-In at Poo Poo Point

The King County Sheriff's Office is looking for the public’s assistance in locating two men wanted in connection with a car break-in and connected theft that occurred on September 2 nearby Poo Poo Point. While the victim was hiking, her car was targeted, resulting in the theft of her purse and credit cards.

The Two Male Suspects Say Cheese for Store Surveillance

Surveillance images captured the suspects at an Issaquah Target shortly after the incident. The two men, both appearing to be in their 20s to 30s, are described as white with facial hair, specifically, both beards and mustaches. One suspect wore a dark gray zipped jacket with a hood, jeans, and black shoes, while the other had his hat worn backward, dressed in a black or navy zipped sweatshirt, shorts, and white sandals resembling Crocs. The latter suspect has longer shoulder-length dark brown hair.

Police Looking for Stolen Silver Sedan

Authorities are also on the lookout for the victim's vehicle, a light silver sedan with a dent on the passenger side quarter panel. The car features distinctive black wheels and tires with silver center hub caps, which resemble those commonly found on police vehicles. Detectives urge anyone with information about the suspects or the stolen vehicle to contact Crimestoppers.