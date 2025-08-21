Log Truck Loses Load, Caused Partial Blockage on US-101 Near Shelton
A load of logs flew off a semi-trailer and caused major backups yesterday.
Trooper Katherine Weatherwax from the Washington State Patrol reported on X (formerly Twitter) that a semi logging truck lost its load on the on-ramp from SR-108 to northbound US-101.
Spilled Logging Load Causes Detours for Washington Drivers
At first, only one lane was partially blocked, but there was a full closure of the ramp after recovery efforts began to clear the logs.
Drivers were asked to avoid the area if possible as crews set up alternate routes during the cleanup operation. It’s not every day logs are scattered across the highway, but when it happens, it’s a big job to clean them off safely.
There were no reports of injuries, which is great news. The logs are now cleared, and traffic is moving normally.
