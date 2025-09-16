Huge Log Spill on US-101 Caused a Messy Morning in Clallam County

If you were driving through Clallam County this morning, you likely unexpected a detour or at least a slower commute.

A log truck crash along US-101 near milepost 244 left the roadway covered with wood debris. That forced crews to shut things down to alternating one-way traffic, causing long backups.

Semi Log Spill Causes Long Backups on US-101 This Morning

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Tacoma office quickly jumped online with updates, letting drivers know that patience would be key while crews worked to clean the logs from the roadway.

Patience was definitely needed because when a log truck loses its load, it’s not as simple as sweeping up a few sticks. Those are massive timbers that require heavy equipment and careful work to safely clear from the highway.

Log Spill Cleanup Causes Headache for Drivers

Anytime traffic is reduced to one-way alternating, backups build fast. Whether drivers were heading toward Port Angeles or southbound through the area around milepost 224, delays were unavoidable. The process will be slow because of the danger associated with trying to clear the stacked logs.

WSDOT and State Patrol reminded drivers to stay alert, follow flagger instructions, and give workers space to do their job. There have been no updates yet that the highway has been reopened, and work seems to continue on the scene at this time.

