Washington State Troopers Catch Woolly Llamas After Running for 10 Days

They were loose for 10 days near White Pass, and then the escaped pair of llamas was caught by the Washington State Patrol.

Somewhere along SR-12 near White Pass, two llamas decided they weren't quite ready to go home.

For ten days, the woolly escape artists wandered around and apparently were just enjoying the scenery.

Two Llamas Ran Free Around White Pass for More Than a Week

The Washington State Patrol District 3 PIO shared the good news on social media, announcing that the four-legged fugitives had been caught after spending ten days on the loose in the beautiful White Pass area.

These were actual llamas on the lam! (Sorry, I had too)

Trooper Cherry and Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Officer (CVEO) Drye were the ones who finally tracked down the wandering animals and managed to leash them.

According to the WSP post, the officers located the llamas and did a little wrangling before successfully placing them into custody.

My guess is the wrangling had something to do with llama treats.

Case Closed for Washington's Woolly Wanderers

The post doesn't say how the llamas got loose in the first place or exactly where they spent their time while roaming the area.

Still, you have to wonder what those ten days looked like.

Did they stick together?

Did they find some good grazing spots?

And did they have any idea that a couple of Washington State Patrol officers would eventually track them down?

We'll probably never know.

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