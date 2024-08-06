“Lights for Peace” in Richland: 79 Years Since Nagasaki Bombing

This evening of remembrance and reflection at the Manhattan Project National Historical Park's “Lights for Peace” is just days away.

The Manhattan Project National Historical Park: "Lights for Peace"

Manhattan Project National Historical Park will commemorate the 79th anniversary of the atomic bombings of Japan with a special “Lights for Peace” event this Friday, August 9. The program begins at 8:00 p.m. PDT on the Fingernail Stage in Howard Amon Park and aims to provide a reflective and peaceful observance of this significant historical milestone.

On August 9, 1945, during the final days of World War II, the United States dropped the plutonium-fueled "Fat Man" atomic bomb over Nagasaki, marking the second and, to date, the last nuclear attack on a civilian population. The bomb was created using plutonium produced at the Manhattan Project's Hanford facilities. "Fat Man," weighing 10,000 pounds and measuring 60 inches in diameter, utilized dynamite to compress a plutonium core and initiate nuclear fission according to the National Museum of the United States Navy. This pivotal weapon was tested in July 1945, and along with the "Little Boy" bomb, was transported to Tinian Island by the USS Indianapolis. The Indianapolis was tragically sunk by a Japanese submarine shortly after the delivery.

The “Lights for Peace” program will feature music performed by the Mid-Columbia Mastersingers, a guest speaker, and a chance for attendees to ring a peace bell. Also, the public will be invited to walk a luminaria-lit path adorned with messages of peace written by local community members. The event hopes to offer a contemplative experience that honors the historical trauma and global impact of the atomic bombings in World War II.

Hanford Unit Site Manager Becky Burghart emphasized the significance of the event, stating, “We are offering this Lights for Peace experience to mark the atomic bombings of Japan and to recognize the historical trauma of these events. Lights for Peace aims to provide an opportunity to remember and reflect on these world-changing events that happened 79 years ago.”

