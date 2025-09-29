Car Slams Through I-5 Fence and Blocks Light Rail Tracks

It was an unusual scene this morning on Southbound I-5 near South 260th after a car went off the freeway, through a chain-link fence, and ended up blocking the light rail tracks.

Trooper Rick Johnson reported a one-car injury collision on X (formerly Twitter) this morning at 11 am.

The Driver Trapped Inside, Firefighters Respond

The dark coupe hatchback was lodged so far into the fence that the front doors could not be opened. Firefighters on scene worked from the driver’s side to assist and provide aid. The driver sustained injuries, though details on the extent were not immediately available.

It looks from the photos released by the Washington State Patrol that people in the vehicle managed to exit from the passenger side door.

The car was blocking the tracks, and light rail service in the area was impacted until the tow truck could remove the vehicle. Traffic on I-5 also experienced slowdowns with troopers and fire crews managing the crash site and traffic. Trooper Johnson noted that the scene was expected to be cleared shortly after 11 a.m.

