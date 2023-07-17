ALERT: 3 Catch Legionnaires Disease from Washington Hotel’s Water

Did you stay at this hotel sometime over the last 14 days?

What is Legionnaires Disease?

Legionnaires Disease is caused when people get infected by the Legionella bacteria through contaminated water. The Legionella bacteria can easily grow and spread in warm or hot freshwater environments like hot tubs, water pipes, and hot water tanks. It can also spread by breathing in contaminated water vapor into your body. It was only discovered 40 years ago when a bunch of people got sick at Philadelphia’s Bellevue Stratford Hotel. Since then the number of cases of Legionnaires Disease has dramatically increased, especially within the last few.

Most healthy or younger people do not get sick when exposed to Legionella bacteria but 1 in 10 that are exposed die from it. If you are infected, symptoms can be a lot like pneumonia with fever, chills, muscle aches, or a cough. Some risk factors could make you more susceptible to getting Legionnaires Disease like being a smoker, being over the age of 50, or suffering from an immune disorder or chronic lung disease.

Washington State Department of Health Issues Warning

A warning has been released by the Washington State Department of Health to people who stayed at a Washington State hotel within the last 2 weeks after at least 3 people are sick with Legionnaires Disease. The water from the hotel was tested by the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health and confirmed by the Washington State Department of Health to contain Legionella bacteria. The tests were issued after 3 people became sick after staying at the La Quinta Inn & Suites on Silverstone Drive in Walla Walla, Washington.

Warning: People That Stayed at Hotel in the Last 14 Days

The Washington State Department of Health is warning that if you stayed at the La Quinta Inn & Suites over the last 14 days and are experiencing any symptoms, you should see your health provider immediately. The story was first reported by Apple Valley News Now. If you have any questions contact the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health at (509) 524-2650 or the Washington State Department of Health at (800) 525-0127.