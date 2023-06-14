Yes, You CAN Race Your Car in Tri-Cities Legally, But Only Here

Race Your Own Car Legally in Tri-Cities, Washington

Racing on public roads in Washington State is illegal and unsafe but there is one place in Tri-Cities where it is legal and cheap.

Have the Urge to be Faster Than Other Cars on the Roadway?

You know who you are, I don't even have to say anything. Driving fast is in your blood and maybe even handed down from generations of speed addicts in your family or friends. Where ever you got it from, speed and cars are in your blood and it has probably gotten you in more trouble than you would like to admit. Did you know that in Tri-Cities, there is a place where you can scratch that speed itch, but do it safely & cheaply?

$30 Autocross Racing in Tri-Cities, Washington

Yes, $30 is all it costs to drive in any of multiple different autocross events right here in the Tri-Cities. The events are held at the Tri-City Raceway in West Richland and cost the same whether you are a member of the car club that puts the races on or not. The events are held by the Sand and Sage Sports Car Club throughout most of the year. They just finished their last event in June, but have 6 more events in August, September, and October.

What Do You Need to Do to Race?

Do you have a valid driver's license? Are you over the age of 18? Do you have authorization to use the car you are driving for the Autocross event? If you answer YES to all 3 of those questions then YES, you can race. The first thing you need to do is read all the details from the Tech Inspection Form from the SSSCC and make sure your car meets specifications. It doesn't have to be a "race car" but has to meet working standards for safety. Once you read everything and understand the rules, go register for the event and then pay your $30 fee. Your car inspection will happen on the day of racing at the event.

6 Different Autocross Events Still Planned in 2023

Check out all the 6 days still available for 2023 at the car clubs event page by clicking here. The next autocross event is August 5th and all the information to get driving is on that events info page. If you have any questions about the autocross events, you can reach out and contact the Sand and Sage Sports Car Club on their official website SSSCC.org. The events are so safe that even local police departments support them.

