Leavenworth Woman Severely Attacked by Bear Outside Her House

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office has reported a woman was attacked by a bear outside of her home in Leavenworth Washington last Saturday morning.

The Bear Attacked the Woman from Behind

The sheriff's office says the woman was walking her dog outside her home in Leavenworth off the 300 block of Commercial Street early last Saturday morning. The woman says a bear suddenly attacked her from behind for between 10 to 15 seconds and then ran off. She received severe injuries and had to be treated at a local hospital.

Did Officials ever Find the Bear That Attacked the Leavenworth Woman?

After the attack, officials tried to track down the bear with two tracking dogs. No official word if they found the bear responsible. Officials also closed the Enchantment Park area until last Sunday the 23rd and released a statement for residents to avoid the area after the attack. Read the complete press report from the Chelan County Sheriff's Office below.