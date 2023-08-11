[ALERT] Large I-405 Closure Next Weekend & You Won’t Believe Why

They are closing not one or two lanes, but every lane in both directions between Renton and Bellevue ALL WEEKEND...guess why!

Get our free mobile app

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

I-405 Closure Will Make Seattle Traffic Horrible Next Weekend

Get ready to spend much more time in your car if you are going to try and drive most anywhere around Seattle next weekend. A huge closure to I-405 is going to make the entire surrounding area jammed with people trying to get around. WSDOT is closing all lanes in BOTH DIRECTIONS of I-405 starting next Friday, Aug. 18 around 10 pm until early around 5 am Monday, Aug. 21 between Renton and Bellevue. That will be between the Sunset Boulevard exit in Renton (Exit 5) and Coal Creek Parkway exit in Bellevue (Exit 10).

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

Multiple I-405 Ramps Will Also Be Closed All Weekend

Besides closing all lanes in both directions, WSDOT will be closing a number of ramps as well. The Sunset Boulevard Northeast on-ramp to northbound I-405 will be closed as well as all ramps at North 30th Street to I-405, Northeast 44th Street to I-405, and all ramps at 112th Avenue Southeast/Lake Washington Boulevard Southeast (Exit 9) to I-405. The Coal Creek Parkway Southeast on-ramp to southbound I-405 will also be closed all weekend. With all of these roads closed all weekend, what are the best ways to get around them?

Canva-Getty WSDOT Canva-Getty WSDOT loading...

The Best Ways Around I-405 Weekend Closures

WSDOT warns that drivers should expect delays and congestion, slower travel times on I-405, and longer waits along the detour routes. Also, expect reduced speed limits in work zones so please give work crews room, slow down, be patient, and stay alert.

Northbound drivers will need to exit at State Route 900/Sunset Boulevard Northeast in Renton and rejoin I-405 at Coal Creek Parkway in Bellevue. You could also follow additional detour signs to rejoin northbound I-405 at Southeast Eighth Street near downtown Bellevue.

Southbound drivers will have to exit at Coal Creek Parkway and then get back on I-405 at North Southport Drive in Renton. You can also exit at Southeast Eighth Street or Lake Washington Boulevard Southeast (Exit 9) and follow additional signs to detour North Southport Drive for another option.

loading...

Why is Next Weekend's I-405 Closure Happening?

Believe it or not, one of the jobs causing the closure is the construction of a box culvert to replace a fish barrier, making it easier for fish to swim and improve the fish habitat upstream. Yes, I-405 will be closed in both directions because of some fish! WSDOT says in their press release that "we need warm, dry weather for some of the tasks and state laws related to fish passages determine the timeframe for when those tasks can be done."