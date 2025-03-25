Large Hail & Tornado Risk: Why This Washington Storm is Different

DO NOT ignore the storms hitting the west coast Wednesday because, at their core, they are more like storms you find in the Midwest that bring tornadoes and lots of damage.

X @pn_weather X @pn_weather loading...

Big Storm Hitting Wednesday is Rare for the Pacific Northwest

A weather phenomenon forecast to hit the Washington and Oregon coast on Wednesday is raising eyebrows among meteorologists because it has striking similarities to dangerous storms usually only seen in the Midwest. This morning (March 25, 2025), PNWeather posted a series of updates on X showing the very unusual type of storm brewing in the region. Storms with these characteristics are never seen in the northwest and are usually only seen in tornado-prone areas. The warning says the storm will bring high winds, possibly hail 2-2.5 inches in diameter, and maybe even tornadoes.

In the Pacific Northwest, storms are typically mild and less severe, especially when compared to the frequent and intense thunderstorms that hit the Midwest, bringing large hail and tornadoes. This upcoming storm is suddenly causing alarm because of these same unique characteristics with lots of uplift and rotation. These storms with “lots of lift/rotation” are normal in the heart of tornado alley but extremely rare for Washington. These types of storms usually bring severe weather, including large hail, high winds, and the possibility of tornadoes.

The storm will be mostly isolated to the Washington and Oregon coast, with supercells forecast to develop west of the Cascades. Supercells are storms with rotating updrafts that produce extreme weather like large hail, strong winds, and tornados, according to NOAA.

What makes this storm even rarer for the Pacific Northwest is the atmospheric conditions that are causing it. A powerful "shortwave trough" is being mixed with high temperatures and above-normal moisture. This "creates pockets of instability (MLCAPE values)" that cause strong thunderstorms, according to the recent NOAA warning. Supercells are usually long-lived storms that can last for over an hour and are capable of making tornadoes because of the strong rotating updrafts, also called mesocyclones.

The storm expected to hit Wednesday is unusual because it is made of supercells and because of the high level of lift and rotation. It is expected to hit areas of Washington State not ready for severe winds and could suffer major damage along the I-5 corridor. The storm's intensity will likely be less than the most severe systems in the Midwest, but people still need to stay informed and be prepared. There could be large and extended blackouts throughout the coast, blocked roads from downed trees, structural damage, and flying debris.